Invisible Rays Of Light: CT scans, ultrasound, MRI, and other radio tests are very common now.
11 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Music Broadcast Via Telephones: We have got mobile phones, both feature and smartphones that play music and videos.
Airships: Passenger planes, cargo planes, helicopters, private luxury jets, and fighters are very common.
Hot and cold air at your fingertips: The air conditioner remote lets you press buttons to adjust the temperature.
Cars will be cheaper than horses: Many specially bred horses are worth millions while many cars are much cheaper.
Very Clear Photographs From Any Distance: We are doing it with ultramodern cameras and telescopes.
Laboratory Made Food: Allusion to pre-cooked meals at restaurants, cafes, and eateries.
People Will See Around The World: With Internet, hi-tech cameras, satellite images, etc., it is a reality now.
Wireless Telephones: We have seen and used cordless landline phones and mobile phones after that.
War In Air: Air Forces of many countries have the most sophisticated fighters for more than 50 years.
