Your DNA is fireproof.
23 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
An elephant can smell water from 12 miles away.
Frogs don't drink, they absorb water through their skin.
The human nose can detect more than 1 trillion smells.
The world’s oldest trees are more than 4,600 years old.
Planets’ sound: Jupiter like being underwater, Neptune like ocean waves, Saturn like background of horror movie.
90% of all the rice in the world is consumed in Asia.
Russia has a larger surface area than Pluto.
A snail can have about 25,000 teeth.
The stomach has to produce a new layer of mucus every two weeks; otherwise, it will digest itself.
