The Ramayana, a Sanskrit epic from ancient India, is one of the two important and famous epics of Hinduism.(Photo Credit: Twitter@VertigoWarrior)

12 Jun, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

The Yajurveda is one of the four Veda that primarily consists of prose mantras for worship rituals.(Photo Credit: Twitter@VertigoWarrior)

The Mahabharata is one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India in Hinduism.(Photo Credit: Twitter@VertigoWarrior)

Shiv Puran(Photo Credit: Twitter@VertigoWarrior)

Atharvaveda is a late addition to the Vedic scriptures of Hinduism.(Photo Credit: Twitter@VertigoWarrior)

Consisting of 1,875 verses, the Samaveda is the Veda of melodies and chants.(Photo Credit: Twitter@VertigoWarrior)

Shri Vishnu Puran(Photo Credit: Twitter@VertigoWarrior)

Known to be the oldest known Vedic Sanskrit text, the Rigveda is an ancient Indian collection of Vedic Sanskrit hymns.(Photo Credit: Twitter@VertigoWarrior)

Bramha Puran(Photo Credit: Twitter@VertigoWarrior)

Srimad Bhagavad Gita

