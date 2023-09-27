Bermuda Triangle: Perhaps most mysterious, scary place where hundreds of planes and ships have vanished forever.
27 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Mariana Trench: Deepest point on Earth at 35,876 feet below sea level, pitch-black and completely dark.
Cold Water Mirage: Rare weather phenomenon, also called Fata Morgana that creates a fake horizon both on land and sea.
Baltic Sea Anomaly: It resembles a UFO consisting of construction lines, drawn boxes, and cracks with unidentified black material.
1968 disappearances: In 1968, submarines from Israel, France, Soviet Union/Russia, and USA just vanished.
Devil’s Sea (Japan): Deadly stretch where for centuries, countless ships, submarines, and planes have been lost.
Shipwrecks: About 4,000 shipwrecks are scattered across Gulf of Mexico seafloor, like underwater archaeological site.
SS Waratah: SS Waratah passenger steamship simply vanished on way to Cape Town from Durban in July 1909. No trace yet!
Twilight Zone: It sits around 656-3,280 feet beneath water where sunlight completely disappears.
Upsweep Sound: Unidentified sound first recorded in 1991 and includes long drawn-out noises lasting several seconds each.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Welcome to Mirzapur Gym