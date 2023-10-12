10 Self-Care Quotes To Help You Stay Calm

12 Oct, 2023

Analiza Pathak

"You only need one thing from fake people, distance."

"Never revenge, let them realise."

"Only fake people break old bonds for new ones."

"Learn to be alone not everyone will stay."

"People hate the truth and call it disrespect."

"Protect your heart from temporary people."

"Stop thinking everyone is your friend."

"Set limits not everyone is deserving."

"Some good byes are good for mental health."

"If they treat you as an option, just leave."

