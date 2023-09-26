They love feeling superior and suffering from a superiority complex. They demand respect rather than earning it.
26 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
They negatively impact your mental health, threaten you in indirect ways with negative overtone, make you feel inferior.
They don’t give you the resources you need, no help, support, or encouragement from their side.
They set unrealistic goals, give you too much work, have unrealistic expectations.
They are clearly biased as they treat some employees differently than others and it is a clear sign of poor leadership.
They are poor communicators who only talk and don’t listen to you and disregard your input.
They don’t respect your boundaries, don’t care for your private, family time.
They lack leadership skills, struggle to even create a rapport, can’t provide guidance and direction.
They micromanage you, constantly look over your shoulder, interfere with your work.
They undermine your success, do not support your professional growth, may create obstacles.
