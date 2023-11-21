Feeling that someone is watching you, even when you are alone at home.
21 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Hearing strange sounds like someone is whispering or calling your name.
You notice a ghost-like figure from the corners of your eyes. These figures disappear in a flash.
Any particular area in your home is colder or sudden drop in temperature.
You get weird dreams and feel a touch or a feeling that someone or something is very near to you.
Strange odour or smell oozes from a restricted area during a specific time of day.
TV or electronic devices turn on and off without your command. A sign that someone is trying to get your attention.
Objects go missing and you find them in strange, unexpected areas of your home. Mischievous ghosts, maybe?
Lights turn off and on their own. A flash bright light often occurs in a specific part of your home.
Your pets start acting strangely or develop unexplained fear. (Disclaimer: All the information given here is based on social and religious beliefs. India.Com does not confirm this.)
