Iceland has no army, recognised as world’s most peaceful country.
10 Jun, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Qatar is world’s richest country according to GDP per capita.
The driest place in the world is Antarctica.
Bangladesh has more population than Russia although it’s 115 times smaller.
Greenland is the largest island in the world.
India and Fiji are the only countries with Hindi as official language.
California's Death Valley recorded earth’s highest temperature at 56.7 Celsius.
One-third of all the cows in the world live in India.
Saudi Arabia is the biggest country not to have any rivers.
Tasmania has the cleanest air in the world.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shardul Thakur's Game-Changing Fifties For India