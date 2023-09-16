10 Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
African Grey Parrot: There are reports of owners who have been fooled into thinking that they were talking to a human family member in the next room, only to find that it was their pet Grey mimicking.
Yellow-Naped Amazon Parrot: Yellow-napes are prized for talking ability, and will not be out-talked by any other Amazon, both in quantity and clarity of speech.
Canary: Canaries are known to be songbirds, but they're incapable of talking. The male predominantly does all the singing to attract a female, while the female makes gentle chirps and warbles.
Cockatoo: While it has been reported to be difficult to train Cockatoos to talk, these birds merely have a softer, sweeter speaking voice than other parrots.
Monk parakeet: Their most characteristic sound is a chatter of short notes that they give while perched or at their nest. Monk Parakeets kept in captivity can learn to mimic human speech.
Raven: They have a vast repertoire of 100 or more vocalizations. With their deep voice, ravens can mimic human speech and singing and can imitate other bird sounds.
Hawk Headed Parrot: Hawk-headed parrots are loyal, playful pets, and they can be trained to talk. You can teach them to speak by talking and singing to it regularly.
Hill Myna: The hill mynas are popular cage birds, renowned for their ability to imitate speech. They are lively, social birds and have wonderfully outgoing personalities.
Macaw: They are quite skilled at learning short phrases and singing snippets of songs even though their speech isn’t always clear.
Budgerigar: They are very smart and intelligent, and make excellent companions. Budgies can become very skilled talkers.
