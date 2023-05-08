Brahim Takioullah: Standing at 8 feet 1 inch, was born in 1982 in Morocco and is officially the second-tallest living person.
08 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Dharmendra Pratap Singh: Standing at 8 ft 1 inch, was born in 1983 and lives in Uttar Pradesh. He is listed as the tallest man in India by Limca Book of Records.
Don Koehler: Born in 1925, he stood at 8 feet 2 inches and certified by The Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest living man in the world for most of the 1970s.
Ho Van Trung: From Vietnam, has been verified as Tallest Vietnamese person with a height of 8 ft 5.25 in, placing him as the 6th tallest man in history.
John F Carroll: Born in New York, he measured 8 feet 7.5 inches. According to calculations, but for the spinal curvature, his height would have been 8 ft 8 inches.
John Rogan: He was born in 1868 in Tennessee, United States, and towered at 8 feet 9 inches. His height began to increase very quickly when he was 13.
Leonid Stadnyk: He was a Ukrainian who stood at 8 ft 5 in though not officially recognized by Guinness because he refused to be measured according to their standards.
Robert Wadlow: He was born in 1918 in Illinois and stood at 8 feet 11 inches. Robert Wadlow holds the record for being the tallest person ever recorded in modern history.
Sultan Kosen: Born on 10 December 1982, stands at 8 feet 3 inches and currently holds the Guinness World Record for tallest living male.
Vikas Uppal: He was from Rohtak, Haryana and said to be India's tallest man at 8 ft 3 in until his death in 2007. He also acted in Bollywood movie “Rang De Basanti.”
