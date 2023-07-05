10 Things Only 90s Kids Will Understand (Photo: Pixabay)

05 Jul, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

VCR: The original 'media streamers' (Photo: Twitter/@VertigoWarrior)

Shaktimaan (Photo: Twitter/@VertigoWarrior)

Post box: The original 'email' (Photo: Twitter/@VertigoWarrior)

'Name, place, animal' thing (Photo: Twitter/@VertigoWarrior)

Landline Phones (Photo: Twitter/@VertigoWarrior)

Atari 2600 and Nintendo - The original "Playstations and XBoxes" (Photo: Twitter/@AnantAggarwal20)

Comics: Chacha Chaudhary and more (Photo: Twitter/@VertigoWarrior)

Ice cola - The original 'cold drink' (Photo: Twitter/@VertigoWarrior)

Name stickers - The original 'ID Card' (Photo: Twitter/@VertigoWarrior)

Walkman (Photo: Twitter/@VertigoWarrior)

