Anonymous You: Don’t create a vague or indistinctive account and share suspicious posts. You might be reported.
04 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Asking For Likes, Compliments: Your friends will do it if they like it. Don’t annoy them by asking them.
Best Friend's Birthday: They are only YOUR best friends so please don’t tag random people on your BF’s b’day.
Insignificant Hashtags: Only you know what you mean by #E=MC77 and so on. Don’t torment poor souls in your SM network.
Becoming An Influencer: Only if you have something very interesting and useful to offer that you flood the SM platform.
Keyboard Warrior: You stand up for every issue, posting non-stop content. It mostly leads to online arguments and disputes.
Live Telecast Check-Ins: Don’t be a human GPS or compass. Your travel itinerary is for limited use.
Ms And Mr Opinions: Don’t jump at any opportunity to share your opinion unless asked.
Two Much PDA: Your friends know that you two are inseparable but please don’t post intimate images!
Asking Childish Questions: You can always check with Google and other search engines for absurd questions.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ranbir as Ram, Yash as Ravan: AI Imagines Best Cast For Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan'