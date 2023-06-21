10 Unconventional Types Of Yoga (Photo: Pixabay)
21 Jun, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Acroyoga - This kind of yoga combines three disciplines - traditional yoga, acrobatics and Thai massage. (Photo: Pixabay)
Goat Yoga - Yoga is performed as the way we usually do but only goats are present.
Beer Yoga - The traditional yoga asanas are performed with a sip of the drink beer. (Photo: Twitter/@mojilo_manas)
Heavy Metal Yoga - This type of yoga is performed using heavy metal songs. (Photo: Pixabay)
Anti-gravity Yoga - This yoga is for the experienced yoga enthusiasts and not beginners. (Photo: Pixabay)
Tantrum Yoga - This kind of yoga classes let participants openly express their frustration and anger. (Photo: Pixabay)
Naked Yoga - As the name suggests, 'Naked Yoga' is performed with no clothes on. (Photo: Pixabay)
Dog Yoga - Just like 'Goat Yoga', dogs are present during 'Dog Yoga'. (Photo: Pixabay)
Hot Yoga - Yoga asanas are performed during hot and humid conditions. (Photo: Pixabay)
Jal Yoga -This type of yoga requires a person to perform the asanas in water. (Photo: ANI)
