Chhandak: The charioteer of Lord Buddha
03 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Tathagat: The Buddha, Title of the Buddha
Siddhartha: One who has accomplished goal; Successful; A name of Lord Buddha; Achieved all wishes
Trigya: Lord Buddha; Omniscient; Seer; Deity; Name of a Buddha
Saugata: Another name of Gautama Buddha
Munish: With God; Lord Buddha; Chief of an army; Chief of the sages
Amitav: Limitless luster; Name of Lord Buddha; One who is having endless splendor
Prabudha: Awakened; Lord Buddha
Hemnath: Gold or Lord Buddha; Early winter
Gautam: Lord Buddha; Remover of darkness; Full of life; One of the seven Rishis; One who enlightens
