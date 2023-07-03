Chhandak: The charioteer of Lord Buddha

03 Jul, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Tathagat: The Buddha, Title of the Buddha

Siddhartha: One who has accomplished goal; Successful; A name of Lord Buddha; Achieved all wishes

Trigya: Lord Buddha; Omniscient; Seer; Deity; Name of a Buddha

Saugata: Another name of Gautama Buddha

Munish: With God; Lord Buddha; Chief of an army; Chief of the sages

Amitav: Limitless luster; Name of Lord Buddha; One who is having endless splendor

Prabudha: Awakened; Lord Buddha

Hemnath: Gold or Lord Buddha; Early winter

Gautam: Lord Buddha; Remover of darkness; Full of life; One of the seven Rishis; One who enlightens

