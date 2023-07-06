Adhrit: One who does not need anybody

Adinath: The first Lord; Lord Vishnu

Mahatru: Lord Vishnu; Greatest of the great; Name of Shiva; To be honored

Namish: Lord Vishnu; Courteous

Mahil: Kindness, One Who Progresses.

Stavya: Lord Vishnu; Who is being praised by everybody

Shrish: Lord of wealth; Lord Vishnu

Yajnesh: Lord Vishnu; Lord of worship or sacrifice; Epithet of Vishnu; Epithet of Sun

Vithala: Lord Vishnu; Fortune giver

Anant: Infinite, Eternal, Godly, The earth, Vishnu, Shiva, Another name for Brahma, Endless, Infinite, One with no end, Immortal, Eternal.

