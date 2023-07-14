Neeladri: The Nilgiris; Blue mountain; Blue peak

14 Jul, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Shreehari: Lord Krishna; Green; Yellow; Tawny; Golden color; A Parrot; A Snake; Name of Indra, Vishnu, Krishna, Brahman, Yama, Sun, Moon; A ray of light; Fire; Wind

Shweta: White; One who is as pure as the white colour

Gouri: A fair woman; Goddess Parvati; White; Fair; Beautiful; Brilliant; Another name for the Earth

Neel: Champion; Blue; Treasure; A mountain; Indigo; Sapphire

Rohit: Red; The Sun; Jewellery; A rainbow; Blood

Sunil: Dark blue; Sapphire; Blue stone

Nilam: Sapphire; Blue stone; Precious stone

Nilanjana: Blue; One with blue eyes

Haarith: Plowman; Green; Ploughman; Cultivator

