Neeladri: The Nilgiris; Blue mountain; Blue peak
14 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Shreehari: Lord Krishna; Green; Yellow; Tawny; Golden color; A Parrot; A Snake; Name of Indra, Vishnu, Krishna, Brahman, Yama, Sun, Moon; A ray of light; Fire; Wind
Shweta: White; One who is as pure as the white colour
Gouri: A fair woman; Goddess Parvati; White; Fair; Beautiful; Brilliant; Another name for the Earth
Neel: Champion; Blue; Treasure; A mountain; Indigo; Sapphire
Rohit: Red; The Sun; Jewellery; A rainbow; Blood
Sunil: Dark blue; Sapphire; Blue stone
Nilam: Sapphire; Blue stone; Precious stone
Nilanjana: Blue; One with blue eyes
Haarith: Plowman; Green; Ploughman; Cultivator
