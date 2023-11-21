Crying Without Reason: People often cry without any reason or explanation and at any time of the day.
20 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Anxiety: It is a strong symptom of depression and shows in physical forms like hot flashes, shivers, chest pain, and numbness.
Change In Appetite: People may either start eating too much or too little. Even their favourite dishes don’t appeal to them.
Continuous Sadness: This sadness does not go away for a long period and it is not caused by any tragic event.
Disturbed Sleep: People either find it difficult to sleep or sleep a lot. They don’t feel fresh after waking up.
Drugs And Alcohol: People try to fight sadness by taking narcotics or consuming alcohol as they provide momentary relief.
Fatigue: Feeling tired throughout the day and just want to lie down and sleep. Taking rest or nap doesn’t help.
Feeling Of Guilt: Feeling guilty about anything and everything for no reason. People just blame themselves.
Losing Interest In Enjoyable Activities: People lose interest in their favourite activities that they would enjoy.
Want To Be Alone: People want to be alone and isolate themselves. Avoid, completely stop meeting anyone, including family and friends.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: These Zodiac Signs Are Least And Most Likely To Get Rich