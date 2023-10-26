African Rock Python: 16 feet long, it is Africa's largest snake and one of the largest snakes in the world growing up to 16 feet.
Amethystine Python: 27 feet long, one of the world’s largest snakes by length, weight, and largest native snake in Papua New Guinea.
Black Mamba: 14 feet long, the second-longest venomous snake after the king cobra. It can grow up to 14-15 feet.
Boa Constrictor: 13 feet long, it is a large snake. It can grow up to 13 feet and in some cases 15 feet.
Burmese Python: 23 feet long, it typically grows to 6 metres and in some cases up to 7.5-8 metres.
Green Anaconda: 30 feet long, it is the largest, heaviest, and longest snake in the world.
Indian Python: 20 feet long, it is a large, long, and heavy python. It can grow up to 20 feet and among largest snakes in the world.
King Brown Snake: 11 feet long, it is a robust, strong, and heavy snake that can grow up to 11 feet. In some cases, up to 13-14 feet.
King Cobra: 13 feet long and highly venomous, it can grow up to 13 feet. In few cases, King Cobras have grown beyond 15 feet.
Reticulated Python: 29 feet long, it is the world's second longest, biggest, and third heaviest snake.
