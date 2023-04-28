10 Strange Laws From Around The World

28 Apr, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Singapore - It is illegal in Singapore to chew gum

Oklahoma in USA - In Oklahoma it is unlawful to torment a service dog

Germany - If you run out of gas and have to pull over, you’re breaking the law

Fiji - It is illegal to take topless sunbathing in Fiji

Miami in Florida - It is illegal to imitate animals in Miami

Japan - In Japan, splashing over the pedestrians is a fine as this courtesy is taken seriously

England - Legally in England a boy is not allowed to see a naked mannequin until after the age of 10.

Russia - pay a fine in Russia for driving a dirty car

Switzerland - No washing your car on Sunday

Thailand - In Thailand, you can’t actually leave your home without wearing underwear

Italy - People considered “obese” are not allowed to wear polyester.

Bulgaria - In Bulgaria, you cannot drive without a fire extinguisher in your car.

