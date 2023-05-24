Effort in being sad: We use 17 muscles to smile whereas 43 to frown and be miserable.
24 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Bone strength: Our bones are five times stronger and more durable than steel.
Having sex: An average person will have sex 4,239 times during their life.
Sneeze: It’s impossible to sneeze and keep our eyes open at the same time.
Heart attacks: Research says Monday is the most likely day to have a heart attack.
Heartbeat: Women’s hearts are proven to beat faster than men’s.
Hiccups: Charles Osborne holds the record for non-stop hiccups for 68 years without stopping.
Kissing: Around 70% of people tilt their heads to the right rather than the left when kissing somebody else.
Saliva: In average lifetime, a human produces around 25,000 quarts of saliva, enough to fill two swimming pools.
Heart and blood: During average lifetime, our heart pumps 182 million liters of blood.
Body cells: Every 3-4 seconds, around 50,000 cells in our body will die and be replaced by new ones.
Sleep & calories: We burn more calories by being asleep than by watching TV.
Sneeze speed: Our sneeze travels at 100 miles per hour, or even faster.
