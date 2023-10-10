5 Most Powerful Hand Mudras To Gain Domination
10 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Mudras are unique hand motions that, when sustained with focus, can directly stimulate healing processes within the body.
Awakening mudra (uttarabodhi): It helps you overcome your fear, relax your body, and restore your energy.
Enlightenment Mudra (Yoni): It assists you in developing inner awareness and improving your communication skills so you can impress everyone in the room.
Illumination Mudra (Kalesvara): It improves your memory, clears your mind of competing thoughts, and helps you concentrate.
Unbreakable Trust Mudra: With this, your self-assurance will soar, enabling you to decide how your future self will live.
Kali Mudra: It promotes optimism in the body while unclogging channel blockages.
