6 Steps To Fall Asleep In 2 Minutes
08 Dec, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The Military Method: It is a deep muscle relaxation technique that has been used by the military for years to help troops fall asleep quickly and easily.
Get into a comfortable position: You can either lie down or sit up, but make sure that you are in a position where you can relax your body.
Shut your eyes: Deeply inhale and exhale slowly. Then gradually relax every facial muscle. (If it helps, begin with the muscles in your forehead and gradually work your way downwards from there.
Release any tension: Get comfortable in the chair or bed by relaxing your neck and traps. After that, progressively relax your biceps, forearms, and hands, beginning at the top of your right arm.
Relax your chest as you exhale: That ought to be simple if you relax your shoulders and arms.
Your legs should be at ease. Let your right thigh relax into the chair or bed to start. Then repeat the process with your foot, ankle, and calf. Apply the same technique to your left leg.
Clear your thoughts now. Undoubtedly, it’s challenging to not think about anything. If that describes you, try picturing anything. Select a soothing activity.
Repeat these steps until you feel yourself relax and fall asleep.
