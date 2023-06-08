Messi to Ronaldo: AI Reimagines Retired Chapter of Star Footballers

08 Jun, 2023

Joy Pillai

Embracing the passage of time, every wrinkle on Ronaldo's face tells the story of his success.

Sporting a long beard, an older Messi would have become the coach of the Argentinian football team.

Each grey hair on fun-loving Neymar signifies his wealth of experience. (Photo/Instagram: Jyo John Mulloor)

AI envisions Kylian Mbappe enjoying his retirement life.

Luka Modric would transition into the role of a manager at one of the prestigious football clubs.

In his AI-generated elderly image, Erling Haaland is barely recognizable.

Even with grey hair, Robert Lewandowski still maintains his handsome looks.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Lionel Messi To Inter Miami CF- All You Need To Know

 Find Out More