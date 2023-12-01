7 Most Courageous Rajput Kings

Prithviraj Chauhan: The ruler of the Chauhan dynasty, remembered for his courageous efforts in defending against foreign invasions, particularly those led by Muhammad Ghori.

Rana Uday Singh: A powerful ruler of Mewar during Akbar's era, renowned for his adept defense of his kingdom and strategic prowess.

Hammir Singh: A fearless king who boldly stood against the Delhi Sultanate. He founded the Sisodia dynasty in Mewar.

Rana Kumbha: He is remembered for his influential contributions to architecture and literature.

Rana Sanga: He fought against the Delhi Sultanate and strategically stablished a powerful Rajput alliance to counter Mughals.

Maharana Pratap: The kin fog Mewar, a fierce warrior who opposed Mughal rule under Akbar and courageously fought for the freedom of his kingdom.

Raja Suraj Mal: He was a fierce warrior and the king of Bharatpur.

