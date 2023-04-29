Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal, Jhandewalan: It is said that people have heard the screams of women and children as if they were getting beaten. According to the legend, a queen lives inside the mahal who had died 600 years ago, and her ghost is seen at night.
29 Apr, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Delhi Cantonment: Delhi Cantonment is said to be the most haunted place in Delhi. Many people have claimed to see a frightening woman in a white saree asking for a lift and when denied so, she follows the vehicle with its speed.
Dwarka Sector 9 Metro Station: A tree near Dwarka 9 Metro Station is said to be the abode of a woman’s spirit that slaps people who pass by it late in the night. Some people have reported seeing a ghostly woman.
Jamali Kamali Tomb and Mosque: Some tourists who have visited the place have claimed to see a figure in white while others have felt someone breathing down their neck. There are even stories of some being watched and a tourist getting slapped by an invisible ghost.
The Karkardooma Delhi Court: The place is bustling with activity during the daytime, but after that, it is taken over by ghosts and spirits. Lawyers and other employees have claimed to have felt and seen spirits roam in the office.
Khooni Darwaza: It is said that three sons of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar were beheaded here by the British following the mutiny of 1857. Many people have claimed to hear frightening screams and painful cries.
Lothian Cemetery (Nicholson Cemetery): A large number of people have spotted a headless man walking on its graves. European soldiers who had died during the first battle of Independence in 1857 are buried here.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 11 Spectacular Temples Outside India You Must Visit