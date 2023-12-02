7 Most Popular Types Of Monkeys On Planet

01 Dec, 2023

Joy Pillai

Golden Lion Tamarin: These monkeys share their name with lions because of their pelage, which heavily resembles a lion’s mane.

Golden Snub-Nosed Monkey: these adorable monkeys have a distinct nose and a face that is too cute to handle.

Brown Spider Monkey: They are considered unique for their looks and thin tails.

Central American Squirrel Monkey: This breed of monkeys has tiny face and orange fur.

Silvery Marmoset: They are the cutest for their small size to their heavy fur.

Emperor Tamarin: These cuties have long white mustaches.

Mandrill: These cuties are popular for their colourful faces.

