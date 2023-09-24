Black-Eyed Susan: It is often seen as a weed and believed to bring bad luck.
Bonsai: They are said to bring bad luck because they symbolise stunted development and control over nature.
Cacti: It is associated with sharp and negative energy.
Cotton plant: It is considered to bring bad luck and attract negative energy.
Dead or dying plants: It is considered inauspicious as they symbolize stagnation and decay.
Mistletoe: It is believed to bring bad luck when kept indoors due to its parasitic nature.
Oleander: It is considered unlucky due to its poisonous properties.
