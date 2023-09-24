Black-Eyed Susan: It is often seen as a weed and believed to bring bad luck.

24 Sep, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Bonsai: They are said to bring bad luck because they symbolise stunted development and control over nature.

Cacti: It is associated with sharp and negative energy.

Cotton plant: It is considered to bring bad luck and attract negative energy.

Dead or dying plants: It is considered inauspicious as they symbolize stagnation and decay.

Mistletoe: It is believed to bring bad luck when kept indoors due to its parasitic nature.

Oleander: It is considered unlucky due to its poisonous properties.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jackie Chan to The Rock: Hollywood Celebs as Spider-Man

 Find Out More