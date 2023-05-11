7 Plants That Keep Ants Away From Your Home
11 May, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Interplanting garlic bulbs among your flower beds is a time-tested trick to deter insects.
Marigold is a highly fragrant flower that is great at keeping ants away.
Lavender may smell pleasant to humans but it’s not so popular with ants, flies, moths, fleas and mosquitoes. A pot near your door can keep ants away
While fresh mint leaves can be used to deter ants, they also work to repel spiders from entering our homes, too.
A large rosemary bush near a doorway or under a window will help deter insects from entering the house.
Both the leaves and flowers of tansy are strongly scented and will keep ants away.
Thyme, especially lemon thyme, deters pests like ants, cabbage moths and whiteflies.
