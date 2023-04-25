Catnip: Catnip contains Nepeta Cataria which repels mosquitos, a number of insects, flies, and roaches. It is widely regarded as effective as DEET.
Floss flower: Floss flower contains coumarin, a chemical sometimes found in insecticides because of its insect-repelling properties. Mosquitoes can’t stand the smell of this chemical and fly away.
Lavender: Lavender’s aroma is loved by people but it repels mosquitoes. The smell of lavender, whether fresh, dried or in oil form, will overwhelm these pests and keep them away.
Lemongrass: Lemongrass contains citronella oil with a strong lemony scent which overpowers mosquitoes and forces them to keep away. Its smell also keeps mice and rats at bay.
Marigolds: Marigold helps in reducing pest problems because it contains a natural compound called limonene which is often found in insect repellents. This produces a citrusy aroma that mosquitoes just can’t stand.
Rosemary: Rosemary is a mosquito repellent. In fact, it repels other insects like flies and ants as well. It helps in keeping your home pest-free.
Sage: The earthy aroma found in its leaves actively repels mosquitoes and flies, particularly when the leaves are dried and burnt, releasing the oils as a vapor.
