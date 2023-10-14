Catnip: Catnip contains Nepeta Cataria which repels mosquitos, a number of insects, flies, and roaches.
Floss flower: Floss flower contains coumarin which has insect-repelling properties, hence very effective in keeping mosquitoes away.
Lavender: Lavender’s aroma repels mosquitoes as it overwhelms these pests and keeps them away.
Lemongrass: Lemongrass contains strong lemony scent which overpowers mosquitoes and keeps them away.
Marigolds: Marigold contains limonene which produces a citrusy aroma that mosquitoes just can’t stand.
Rosemary: Rosemary repels mosquitoes and insects like flies and ants and helps in keeping your home pest-free.
Sage: The earthy aroma found in its leaves repels mosquitoes and flies, particularly when leaves are dried and burnt.
