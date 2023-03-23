Rani Rudramadevi

Rani Rudramadevi queen of the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan Plateau from 1263 to 1289.

23 Mar, 2023

Tanya Garg

Rajmata Jijabhai Bhosale

Rajmata Jijau was the Matoshree of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Hinduvi empire.

23 Mar, 2023

Rani Laxmibai

Rani of Jhansi was a pivotal figure in the Indian Revolt of 1857 and the greatest freedom fighters

23 Mar, 2023

Rani Durgavati

Rani Durgavati This is the story of the brave queen Rani Durgavati. The scion of the famous Chandela dynasty of Mahoba

23 Mar, 2023

Velu Nachiyar

Rani Velu Nachiyar was the first queen to fight for the freedom from the British in India

23 Mar, 2023

Rani Chennamma

First female ruler who rebelled against the British East India Company in 1824 in an attempt to retain Indian rule over her region

23 Mar, 2023

Rani Abbakka Chowta

23 Mar, 2023

Maharani Ahilya bai Holkar

Ahilya Bai Holkar was the hereditary noble queen of the Maratha Empire, in early-modern India.

23 Mar, 2023

