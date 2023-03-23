Rani Rudramadevi queen of the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan Plateau from 1263 to 1289.
Rajmata Jijau was the Matoshree of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Hinduvi empire.
Rani of Jhansi was a pivotal figure in the Indian Revolt of 1857 and the greatest freedom fighters
Rani Durgavati This is the story of the brave queen Rani Durgavati. The scion of the famous Chandela dynasty of Mahoba
Rani Velu Nachiyar was the first queen to fight for the freedom from the British in India
First female ruler who rebelled against the British East India Company in 1824 in an attempt to retain Indian rule over her region
Ahilya Bai Holkar was the hereditary noble queen of the Maratha Empire, in early-modern India.
