8 Interesting Facts About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
03 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
While he respected all religions, Shivaji Maharaj never compromised on his religious roots & actively worked to revive the positive aspects of Sanatan Dharma
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a master proponent of the Guerrilla warfare
He defeated the invader Afzal Khan in a one-on-one battle. Khan was a veteran general of the Adil Shahi dynasty & much larger than Shivaji in size
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shivaji was a staunch supporter of women’s honour
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established a dedicated Maratha army. Prior to him, his ancestors primarily utilized the use of civilians for battles
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known as the father of the Indian Navy. Prior to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Rajaraja Chola was a master proponent of naval warfare
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always fought for Bharat first, & then his kingdom
When Bharat was losing its soul, its self respect, Shivaji rose taller than all others. He awoke the valour of all around him.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sachin Tendulkar's Car Collection | PICS