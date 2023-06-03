8 Interesting Facts About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

03 Jun, 2023

Analiza Pathak

While he respected all religions, Shivaji Maharaj never compromised on his religious roots & actively worked to revive the positive aspects of Sanatan Dharma

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a master proponent of the Guerrilla warfare

He defeated the invader Afzal Khan in a one-on-one battle. Khan was a veteran general of the Adil Shahi dynasty & much larger than Shivaji in size

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shivaji was a staunch supporter of women’s honour

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established a dedicated Maratha army. Prior to him, his ancestors primarily utilized the use of civilians for battles

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known as the father of the Indian Navy. Prior to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Rajaraja Chola was a master proponent of naval warfare

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always fought for Bharat first, & then his kingdom

When Bharat was losing its soul, its self respect, Shivaji rose taller than all others. He awoke the valour of all around him.

