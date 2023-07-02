Sloth, the neotropical group of xenarthran mammals, use their long arms to paddle through the water.
02 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Orangutans have proportionally long arms and short legs.
Jellyfish, the free-swimming marine animals with umbrella-shaped bells have four thick, "strap-like" oral arms.
Gorillas, the largest living primates, have arms reaching a length of 2.6 metres.
The adult octopus arm spans upto 4.3 metres.
Frogs are tailless amphibians that typically lay their eggs in water.
Squids are carnivores, and have strong and long arms.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Punjabi Vegetarian Dishes