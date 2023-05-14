Change is law of the world. In a moment you become owner of millions. In other you become penniless.
14 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
It is better to perform one’s own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another.
You have the right to work but never to the fruit of work.
You came empty-handed and you will leave empty-handed.
When meditation is mastered the mind is unwavering like flame of a lamp in a windless place.
There are three gates to self-destruction hell: Lust, Anger, And Greed.
Set your heart upon your work but never its reward.
Fear not. What is not real, never was and never will be. What is real, always was and cannot be destroyed.
You are made by your belief. As you believe, so you become.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Priyanka Chopra Looks Ravishing In Neon Green Ruffle Saree