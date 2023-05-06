Basil and sage: These aromatic herbs make a great snake repellent. In particular, clove basil, which has a distinctive clove-like smell that snakes dislike.
06 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Cactus: Snakes avoid thorny plants, so will steer clear away from the spiky cactus. You can grow cacti around the yard. Since snakes slither low on the ground, these are at ideal height to keep them at bay.
Holly: Its pronged, prickly leaves make it uncomfortable for snakes to slither over. Holly has a strong scent that repels snakes.
Lemongrass: Lemongrass has a fresh, citrus scent that overwhelms snakes and keeps them away. It is very low maintenance.
Marigolds: These plants are effective at repelling snakes and other pests. These plants release a strong, spicy smell that snakes hate.
Mugwort: Mugwort grows tall and has woody roots. Its feathery foliage produces a strong scent that repels snakes.
Onion and garlic: Their smell repels snakes. This is due to their high quantities of sulfonic acid which gives off a pungent smell that snakes hate.
Pink agapanthus: Pink agapanthus is a member of the onion family. This explains why the scent of the flowers and leaves is strong enough to repel snakes and keep them at bay.
Snake plants: Its sharp leaves keep snakes at bay. With its tall and twisting shape, snakes are often threatened by the sharp leaf edges.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Players To Watch Out For