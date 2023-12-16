9 Powerful Shiva Temples in Madhya Pradesh
Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga: Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.
Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga: Omkareshwar is the fourth Jyotirlinga among 12 dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Pashupatinath Mandir: Pashupatinath is synonymous with Lord Shiva, and the temple is situated on the banks of the Shivna river.
Kandariya Mahadev Mandir: Kandariya Mahadev is a prominent temple in the western group of temples in Khajuraho.
Amareshwar Mahadev: Situated in Amarkantak, this temple represents all 12 Jyotirlingas.
Pataneshwar Mahadev Dham: Approximately 800 years old, Pataneshwar Mahadev temple was constructed by Queen Lakshmi Bai Kher and is located in Sagar.
Chauragarh Mahadev: Surrounded by spectacular hills and verdant valleys of Panchmarhi, Chauragarh Mahadev is a Shiva temple.
Bateshwar Dham: The Temple Complex is located near Padavali village in Morena district.
Bhojeshwar Mahadev: Located 32 kms away from Bhopal, Bhojeshwar Mahadev temple is situated in Bhojpur.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Emerging Hi-Tech Cities In India