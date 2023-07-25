Hollywood Macho Men Embrace 'Barbiecore' Trend
Amid the ongoing Barbie madness, an AI artist envisions Hollywood's action heroes embracing the pink Barbiecore trend.
The artist imagines Will Smith in a powerful pink dress, demonstrating that pink attire is not just for women.
Action hero Tom Cruise looks dashing in the pink jacket. | Photo: @David Zinyama
Idris Elba, who was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in 2018, also dons a pink suit in the AI's imagination.
Morgan Freeman also embraces the Barbiecore trend.
The artist further imagines action hero Keanu Reeves in a pink suit.
Brad Pitt also rocks the Barbiecore trend.
Jason Momoa looks sharp in the pink suit as well.
In the Last, our favourite Mr. Bean in the pink suit.
