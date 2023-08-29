The sun is a 4.5-billion-year-old star.
29 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
The sun is about 93 mn miles (150 million km) from Earth.
Sun is the largest object in solar system and it would take 1.3 million Earths to fill it.
The hottest part of the sun is its core at 27 million degrees Fahrenheit.
The sun is the only star in our solar system.
Nothing could survive on the sun.
Sun has enough nuclear fuel to keep going another 5 billion years.
It takes 8 minutes and 20 seconds for the sun’s light to reach Earth.
The sun moves fast and never stays in one place.
