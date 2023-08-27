LOL: AI Imagines Agrawal Sweets On Moon
India achieved a historic milestone by becoming first country to successfully land near south pole of the Moon through its Chandrayaan-3 lander on August 23.
As the Pragyan rover walks on lunar surface, an AI artist reimagines the possibility of human colonies on the Moon.
Employing AI technology, this artist reimagines what it might look like if common offices and shops were established on the Moon.
The AI showcases Agrawal sweets shop, resonating with Indians' affection for sweets.
An SBI bank branch is visualised on the Moon.
A Dak Ghar branch is established for letter communication due to lunar network limitations in the AI-generated imagery.
The AI rendering also portrays PM Modi taking a walk on the Moon. | Photo: @Sahid
The beloved viral figure Baldev is depicted engaging in construction work on Earth's sole natural satellite.
