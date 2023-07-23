Iron Man To Hulk: Superheroes Brave Delhi Floods
Parts of Delhi are witnessing a flood-like situation as the Yamuna River flows over the danger mark.
Now, an AI artist has imagined a scenario where superheroes visit Delhi to fight a mighty villain but get stuck in flood-like situation.
In AI-generated image, Iron Man can be seen submerged in rainwater up to his chest as Delhi streets get flooded.
Superman appears upset with the incessant rain as the sun is not visible to give him power.
Waterlogging makes Hulk even greener and angrier.
Our favourite Wonder Woman, however, seems to be enjoying the showers in the AI-generated image.
Spiderman is shown swimming in floodwater to reach his destination. | Photo; Instagram @divyanshsoni
Batman smartly rides a motorbike on the waterlogged Delhi streets.
Unfortunately, poor Deadpool gets stuck in muddy floodwater.
Dr. Strange takes some time to brave the floodwater for a selfie.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Game Of Thrones Characters Brave Waterlogged Mumbai