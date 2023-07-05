Bollywood Stars Go To WAR
AI Artist imagines Bollywood's Young Actors in Medieval Movie Roles. | Photo: Instagram @sahid
Can You Guess Your Favorite Actor in AI-Generated Images?
Ayushmann Khurrana Resembles the King of a Thriving Kingdom.
Vicky Kaushal Appears to be the Perfect Fit for a Role.
Kartik Aaryan Portrays the Charming Prince of a Kingdom.
Vijay Devarakonda Looks Ferocious.
Sidharth Malhotra Embodies a Calm Warrior Believing in Peace.
Varun Dhawan Looks Handsome in Warrior Attire.
Vidyut Jamwal Remains a Top Choice for Action Movies.
Tiger Shroff Projects the Image of a Ferocious Warrior Ready to Conquer.
The Artist Also imagines Sidharth Chaturvedi in a War Movie.
