Amitabh Bachchan can be seen with defined eyebrows and contoured cheeks, donning a heavy outfit.
Netizens said Shah Rukh looks like Gauri Khan
Varun Dhawan looks like a Hollywood actress. | Instagram Photo: Sahid
Rajpal Yadav looks like a Maharani in heavy jewelry and a saree.
Netizens fail to recognize Aamir Khan in the gender-swapped image.
Action hero Tiger Shroff looks 'pretty' in the gender-swapped image.
Netizens said Salman Khan lookes like Chitrangada Singh.
Akshay Kumar looks like a tough woman in the image.
Pankaj Tripathi is unrecognizable in the AI-generated gender-swapped image.
Shahid Kapoor looks stunning even as a girl.
