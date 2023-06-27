Ram Charan, Allu Arjun As Sadhus
An AI artist imagines Rana Daggubati sporting a long beard, adding to his unique look.
South superstar Ram Charan appeares completely different in an AI-generated image, showcasing his diverse range.
AI imagines Prabhas donning saffron clothes and a big tika. | Credits: Wild.Trance
Dhanush takes a spiritual journey, leaving his fame behind, as depicted in the AI-generated image.
Allu Arjun, renowned for his role in 'Pushpa', looks captivating in the sadhu avatar.
Jr NTR's 'RRR' has garnered numerous prestigious awards globally, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating his next film.
Surya effortlessly rocks the salt-and-pepper look, displaying his style and charm.
In a surprising twist, AI imagines Mahesh Babu with long hair, which surprisingly suits him well.
Kamal Hassan, known for his versatility and experimentation with looks, becomes unrecognisable in the image.
It appears that Vijay Sethupathi is currently working on his next project, portraying a Sadhu in his new venture.
