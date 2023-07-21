Amid the Barbie movie craze, a Pakistan-based AI artist reimagined Bollywood actors as Barbie And Ken dolls.
21 Jul, 2023
India.com News Desk
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani look amazing in Barbiecore outfits.
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani look adorable in the AI-generated images.
Sonam Bajwa looks like a Barbie queen wearing a floral gown.
Aamir Khan and Alia are reimagined as Ken and Barbie dolls. | Photo: Instagram @abdullahanxie
The real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look adorable.
Anushka can be seen in a yellow flowing gown, and Virat can be seen wearing a pink shirt paired with blue denim jeans in the AI-generated image.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif also sport bright colors in the AI imaginary.
