Amid the Barbie movie craze, a Pakistan-based AI artist reimagined Bollywood actors as Barbie And Ken dolls.

21 Jul, 2023

India.com News Desk

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani look amazing in Barbiecore outfits.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani look adorable in the AI-generated images.

Sonam Bajwa looks like a Barbie queen wearing a floral gown.

Aamir Khan and Alia are reimagined as Ken and Barbie dolls. | Photo: Instagram @abdullahanxie

The real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look adorable.

Anushka can be seen in a yellow flowing gown, and Virat can be seen wearing a pink shirt paired with blue denim jeans in the AI-generated image.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif also sport bright colors in the AI imaginary.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Star Wars Characters Walk The Ramp As Fashion Icons

 Find Out More