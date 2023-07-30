Honey Singh to Badshah: Indian Rappers As Sadhus
An AI artist has imagined Indian rhyme spitters as Sadhus, embarking on a spiritual journey and leaving fame behind.
Rapper Divine is seen singing god's bhajans.
Badshah can be observed playing the Tabla in the AI's imagination.
MC Stan is portrayed playing a folk instrument, reminiscing about the almighty.
Raftaar plays the harmonium during the aarti.
The AI imagines Emiway Bantai sitting at a temple premises, playing bhajans on his guitar. | Photo: @deaai
King can be seen performing dhyana.
The artist reimagines Yo Yo Honey Singh immersed in reciting bhajans while playing an electric piano.
