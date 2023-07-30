Honey Singh to Badshah: Indian Rappers As Sadhus

30 Jul, 2023

Joy Pillai

An AI artist has imagined Indian rhyme spitters as Sadhus, embarking on a spiritual journey and leaving fame behind.

Rapper Divine is seen singing god's bhajans.

Badshah can be observed playing the Tabla in the AI's imagination.

MC Stan is portrayed playing a folk instrument, reminiscing about the almighty.

Raftaar plays the harmonium during the aarti.

The AI imagines Emiway Bantai sitting at a temple premises, playing bhajans on his guitar. | Photo: @deaai

King can be seen performing dhyana.

The artist reimagines Yo Yo Honey Singh immersed in reciting bhajans while playing an electric piano.

