Cute Minions as Superheroes
An artist employed an AI tool to reimagine a world where our cute and adorable Minions become superheroes, and results are mind-blowing.
Minion Batman looks cute rather than ferocious.
Minion Steve Rogers is ready to lead the Avengers as Captain America.
Minion Tony Stark is portrayed without his famous beard in the AI-generated image.
Superman looks just as adorable as ever. | Photo: Instagram @Psycadeli Art
Minion Peter Parker is prepared to face off against cute villains.
Even AI cannot make Hulk laugh; he remains always green and angry.
The AI also reimagines The Flash with a cape
Captain Marvel looks cute.
Thor can be seen with his hammer, challenging his enemy in the most adorable way possible.
