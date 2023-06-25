AI Imagines Superheroes On DAY OFF
Superman flies over the oceans on his day off.
Our favourite Peter Parker just enjoys the sundown with a beer. We wonder how he takes a sip with his mask on.
Thanos just chills before wiping out half of life on Earth.
AI imagines Black Panther doing gardening on his day off.
Batman reads a book. Credit: Instagram/davidzinyama-ai
Supergirl enjoys cookies.
Hulk relaxes in a tub of water.
Wonder Woman enjoys a meal, but with whom?
Thor chills on a boat in the middle of the ocean, maybe waiting for Aquaman.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI Imagines Sweet Beverages As ‘Monsters’