AI Imagines Superheroes On DAY OFF

25 Jun, 2023

Joy Pillai

Superman flies over the oceans on his day off.

Our favourite Peter Parker just enjoys the sundown with a beer. We wonder how he takes a sip with his mask on.

Thanos just chills before wiping out half of life on Earth.

AI imagines Black Panther doing gardening on his day off.

Batman reads a book. Credit: Instagram/davidzinyama-ai

Supergirl enjoys cookies.

Hulk relaxes in a tub of water.

Wonder Woman enjoys a meal, but with whom?

Thor chills on a boat in the middle of the ocean, maybe waiting for Aquaman.

