Have you ever wondered how the popular American TV series Breaking Bad's characters would look if it were made in India?
Well, an AI artist has created intriguing photos depicting the Breaking Bad characters in a 'Desi' avatar.
According to the artist, if Breaking Bad were made in India, Walter White would be called Vatsal Venkat.
Jesse Pinkman would be known as Jaswinder Singh, a Sikh boy.
Saul Goodman would go by the name Saral Gulshan.
Gus Fring would transform into Girish Singh.
Hank Schrader would become Harish Sridhar.
Gorgeous Skyler White would adopt the name Sabita Venkat, still looking beautiful in a saree.
Walter White Jr. would don a kurta and be called Chota Vatsal Venkat.
Mike Ehrmantraut would be Mohak Eshwarappa.
Marie Schrader would be known as Madhvi Sridhar, portraying a typical housewife in a red saree.
