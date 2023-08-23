AI Reimagines Bullet Train On Moon
23 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Space tourism is the new travel fashion. As time flies by, with the help of technology, the dream of exploring space is coming true.
Japanese researchers are planning to create a bullet train to the moon and Mars.
Researchers from Kyoto University in Japan along with Kajima Construction, are working on it.
It is a space train which will run between the Earth, the moon and Mars.
These trains will be in hexagonal-shaped capsules and are known as ‘hexacapsules’ which will have a moving device in the middle.
The station on the moon, known as the lunar station, will be used as a gateway satellite.
The Earth station will be called Terra Station and will be the successor space station to the International Space Station (ISS).
Japan has made plans to build a glass habitat structure that would copy Earth's gravity, atmosphere and topography to make us feel like home.
However, as per media reports, the plan might take a century to be built.
