AI Reimagines Lord Ram’s Mighty Vanar Sena in Stunning Artwork
An AI artist has reimagined the formidable Vanar Sena of Lord Ram, which played a crucial role in his victory over Ravana and the conquest of Lanka.
The Vanar Sena, led by Hanuman, Vali, and Sugreeva, demonstrated their valour and strength during the epic battle.
The Ram Setu bridge, believed to have been constructed by Vanara Sena, stands as a testament to their remarkable feat.
The Sena engraved Lord Ram's name on stones and cast them into the sea, where they miraculously floated, formed the bridge.
These monkey warriors fought not with conventional weapons but with unwavering courage, righteousness, and unwavering faith. | Photo: Instagram @Sachin Samuel
The construction of the Ram Setu bridge would have been impossible without the indispensable contribution of the Vanar Sena.
Jai Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman.
